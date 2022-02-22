Miranda Lambert Mourns Death of ‘Treasured Friend’

Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of her “treasured friend” and longtime guitarist Scotty Wray. Wray, who had reportedly been battling heart issues, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, with the country music singer turning to social media on Saturday with a moving tribute to her long-time bandmate, who was also the brother of ’90s country singer Collin Raye.

In the emotional post, shared to both Instagram and Facebook, Lambert shared a series of photos highlighting her career with Wray at her side as she wrote that this was a “heavy heart post.” Lambert went on to reveal that “last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates and road family members.” According to Lambert, she and Wray first met back in 2001 when she was just 17, Lambert calling the moment “the beginning of our journey together.” Together, she and Wray “went through so much life together on and off the stage. We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert called Wray “one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known,” and said she was “so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world for over 20 years.” The singer said Wray “was the one I could count on. Always. No matter what,” adding that if the guitarist “was there on my right side I felt like I could take on the world.”

“Scotty Wray was family to me and I’ll never sing a note without him because I know he is there with me. He always has been,” Lambert concluded. “I love you my sweet Bud Wray. Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin angel. Rest easy my love.”

Lambert and Wray first began working together more than two decades ago after they first met in 2001 in Greenville, Texas when Lambert was only 17, according to The Sun. Wray was Lambert’s first band member and remained by her side for more than 20 years, the two co-writing a number of songs, including 2005’s “I Wanna Die,” 2011’s “Easy Living,” and2014’s “Gravity Is a Bitch.” Wray also contributed to his brother’s albums over the years, with Raye also paying tribute to his brother on social media, remembering him as “a very loving, big hearted person.”