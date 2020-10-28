Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate Their Birthdays Together With an Epic Cake

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin celebrate their birthdays within a month of each other, and the couple recently reunited with their friend Dustin Bringham, who is also Lambert's tour bus driver, for a triple joint birthday celebration. McLoughlin and Bringham both shared photos from the occasion on Instagram, including shots of the three together and multiple snaps of the spot-on cake.

Made by Shelly Franke of The Sugared Kitchen in Lambert's hometown of Lindale, Texas, the cake was a white tour bus that had an NYPD badge on one side and a painting of a horse that read "Giddy Up" on the other. "Birthday celebrations for the present, past and future," McLoughlin wrote. "Thank you

[Shelly Franke] for such a beautiful and meaningful cake [Miranda Lambert] [Dustin Bringham] back side of 30."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan McLoughlin (@brendanjmcloughlin) on Oct 27, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT

Bringham shared similar photos and wrote that he doesn't "post much of anything personal, just food." "This is a little of both, thank you to my bestest of friends [Miranda Lambert], and my bestfriend in-law (?) [Brendan McLoughlin] for having this ridiculous cake made," his caption continued. "All 3 of our birthdays are close so we got to get on the bus for the 1st time in 7 months, and celebrate together. Made 'The Backside of 30' (for a couple of us) a little less terrifying!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DB (@db102681) on Oct 28, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

Lambert will turn 37 on Nov. 10, while McLoughlin recently marked another year on Oct. 14. His wife celebrated the day with a post on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos of her husband including two selfies, a snap of McLoughlin with one of their many dogs and another of the former NYPD officer standing in a field full of cows.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet husband," Lambert wrote. "The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light. (and I love your obsession with cows) #nyc #dreamboat."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Oct 14, 2020 at 4:47pm PDT

Along with their birthday celebrations, Lambert and McLoughlin recently teamed up for Lambert's music video for her latest single "Settling Down," which was filmed at the couple's farm in Tennessee.

"I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free, so get the camera," Lambert told New York’s Country 94.7 of casting her husband. "It was fun; he did such a great job. And our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville." The Texas native added that her farm was "a safe place" to shoot the video and that everyone involved had tested negative for COVID-19 and wore masks. "It's really special to me," she said.