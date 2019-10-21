Miranda Lambert Celebrates MuttNation Products Available in All Tractor Supply Stores

Miranda Lambert is celebrating a big accomplishment, and it has nothing to do with her music career. The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer just announced that her MuttNation products are officially available in all Tractor Supply stores. The news comes only a few months after Lambert announced she was creating an exclusive product line for the store.

“Exciting news!” Lambert shared on social media along with a photo of her and some of her beloved pets. “The MuttNation full pet product line is now available in all [Tractor Supply] stores and online! All of my proceeds benefit [MuttNation Foundation], so when you shop, you help pups in need!”

In addition to new products, Lambert is also partnering with Tractor Supply to help promote animal adoption, a cause she is passionate about.

“Tractor Supply has always been my go-to place for all of my animal supplies, and it’s the perfect home for our new MuttNation line of dog beds, toys and supplies,” Lambert previously stated. “It’s amazing to be able to kick off this new partnership with so many dog adoptions.

“The number of mutts that will find loving homes from events in nearly 1,800 Tractor Supply Stores, and the number of lives that will be better as a result – it’s just the best feeling in the world,” she added. “I’m so proud to know that MuttNation will be a part of that.”

Lambert also has the Fill the Little Red Wagon campaign at all her tour stops, inviting fans to donate items for local animal shelters in each city she visits while on tour.

“We have our hand in everything,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “The Fill the Red Wagon is at the shows in the markets that I play in. People bring supplies for shelters, donations of any kind, dog food, blankets, toys. And it’s really cool because it benefits the local shelter in that town and I get to meet the shelter people. People are always like, ‘How can I help if I can’t donate?’ Basically it’s getting involved in your local shelters in your own community.

“Volunteering your time is priceless, really,” she continued. “Giving the dogs human contact time really increases their chances of adoption.”

Lambert is currently on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, and will then launch her Wildcard Tour in early 2020. Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

