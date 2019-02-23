Miranda Lambert Fans Break out Salad Jokes in Response to Surprise Wedding to Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert shocked fans by announcing her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, 28, on Saturday, and it was not long before the salad jokes stemming from an incident earlier this week that started up.

Lambert, 35, revealed her secretive wedding on Twitter. The post was a belated Valentine’s Day tribute to McLoughlin, a man her fans know little about. However, they do know about Lambert’s reported fight in a Nashville, Tennessee restaurant last weekend, when she was reportedly “flipping plates” full of salad onto people. The incident has inspired a whole genre of jokes at Lambert’s expense.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert tweeted on Saturday.

“Perhaps he can’t get enough of how you toss his salad,” one fan joked.

“Lettuce celebrate!” added another, with a GIF of salad flying through the air.

“Wow. This news shocked me I dropped my salad in my lap,” a third fan wrote.

Me when I saw this tweet: 👀 pic.twitter.com/yVI5ozKY1p — … (@nashvilletn13) February 16, 2019



Countless others responded with salad-related GIFs, perhaps hoping to get Lambert’s attention and get more of a response out of her. However, for many others the singer’s big personal news distracted from the restaurant brawl, as fans replied with confusion asking who McLoughlin is and how they fell so in love so fast.

“You look so happy it’s making me cry,” a fan wrote with crying and heart eyes emojis. “I adore you and you deserve all the love and happiness in the world and then some.”

“I’m living for how messy Miranda Lambert is. She says happily single in August, comes out with a song called got my name changed back in November and it February she reveals she got married,” another fan wrote.

So far, all fans have been able to determine is that McLoughlin is or was a police officer from New York City. He appears to also have worked as a model on occasion, and may have known Lambert somehow going back as far as 2015.

Lambert previously dated Blake Shelton, country singer and coach on The Voice. After that she had a brief relationship with musician Anderson East, and last year she had a controversial relationship with Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker. While fans do not know what to make of McLoughlin yet, they seem to prefer him over her past choices.

“Miranda Lambert got married, and from the looks of things… she got a better deal this time around,” a fan noted. “I mean anything is an improvement over MAGA Blake Shelton right?”

