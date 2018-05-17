Miranda Lambert’s Boyfriend Evan Felker Reportedly Files Order to Divorce Estranged Wife Staci

Miranda Lambert‘s new boyfriend, Evan Felker, is officially ready to move on, having filed a scheduling order to end his marriage to estranged wife Staci Felker, Us Weekly reports.

The Turnpike Troubadours singer filed the documents on Tuesday, according to the magazine, citing fears that Staci would otherwise “unduly delay” the divorce.

Staci Felker is reportedly surprised by Evan Felker’s legal motion, with a source saying that she, too, is eager to close the door on their marriage.

“Anyone who actually speaks to Staci knows she has wanted out of this marriage for months. Evan is the one who disappeared again and changed his phone number,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They both planned to end this quietly. Stacy has never wanted to go to court and Evan told Stacy he did not want to either, so there is probably someone a little more powerful dictating all of this.”

The same day Evan filed the motion, Staci shared a cryptic message via social media about their relationship. She posted a photo of a book cover via Instagram with the title reading, “WELL I WAS CLEARLY MORE INTO THAT THAN YOU WERE: A LOVE STORY.”

She captioned the photo: “#mood.”

Us Weekly reported last month that Evan and Lambert are “very much involved,” with a source telling the magazine that things just “happened” between the two after they spent time together on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.

Evan reportedly filed for divorce against Staci in mid-February, with Staci filing 12 days later. The Turnpike Troubadours had been touring with Lambert, who was dating musician Anderson East at the time, for a month. East and Lambert split in April after two years together.

“Staci had no other choice but to file for divorce,” an insider told Us Weekly in April. “She was devastated.”

A source told PEOPLE that Lambert and Evan Felker had been exchanging texts before they even met in the months before the tour.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” said the source. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

The source continued, “He knew it was flirty and crossed a line with Staci. He showed her the whole thing and felt bad about it. It wasn’t sexual or anything, but he was like, ‘I don’t want to blow her off because this is the kind of money that can change our grandkids’ lives if I’m able to write with this person.”

Us Weekly reported that Evan “completely shut Staci out” after the tour and she later learned from a local newspaper that he had filed for divorce.

Despite the scandal surrounding Evan Felker and Lambert’s new relationship, the two have been spotted out in public together, most recently in New Orleans three days after wrapping up the Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.

“They were laughing and flirting, and just enjoying brunch,” an eyewitness told Radar.

Turnpike Troubadours opened for Lambert’s tour during multiple dates in February, and the band will also open for Lambert and Little Big Town on select dates during the group’s joint Bandwagon Tour, which begins in July.