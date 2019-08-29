Midland Counts Justin Bieber as a Fan of Their Sophomore ‘Let It Roll’ Album

Midland might be nominated for a CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year, but they can count one of pop music’s biggest stars among their fans! The trio, made up of Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy, revealed that Justin Bieber reached out to them on social media, praising their sophomore Let It Roll record.

“Midland Official we are loving this,” Bieber wrote along with a link to purchase the project.

“Bieber approved,” the band responded, using the check mark emoji.

Midland received a total of two CMA Awards nominations. In addition to Vocal Group of the Year, the threesome is also nominated for New Artist of the Year. Midland, who along with Morgan Wallen announced the nominees, used a photo of music icon Elvis Presley to celebrate the good news.

Couple @cma nominations and the overwhelming love “LET IT ROLL” is gettin’ got me feelin’ like The King today. https://t.co/o9IdqzJiLD pic.twitter.com/ycspP9YuOH — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) August 28, 2019

“Couple [CMA] nominations and the overwhelming love ‘LET IT ROLL’ is gettin’ got me feelin’ like The King today,” Midland posted.

Midland’s sophomore Let It Roll album was just released, and shows how much the group has changed since their freshman On the Rocks record was released in 2017.

“We’ve had a large catalog of songs that are dating back to the Sonic Ranch sessions, which is the first time the three of us got together to record demos, which was five years ago this summer,” Wystrach said. “And there’s songs that we maybe didn’t know how to approach back then, that we’d been playing in our live set for a long time. Songs like ‘Fourteen Gears,’ ‘Gettin’ the Feel’ – those have been around for a long time.

“And some of the stuff was new and written while we’ve been on the road touring On the Rocks,” he continued. “We haven’t stopped touring and moving, basically for the last three years. So it’s an amalgamation of all the songs, but there’s a linear thread that ties through and a theme I think, that really, is being on the road – perhaps the strains that puts on various relationships and you’re gonna hear a lot of that.”

Midland was nominated for two CMA Awards trophies last year, for both New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year, for “Drinkin’ Problem.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

