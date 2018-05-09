Midland’s Cameron Duddy Boasts About Wife Harper Smith’s Skills as a Mother

Midland, the trio made up of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson might have a grueling time on the road, crossing the country on a bus with a busy concert schedule, but their hard work pales in comparison for what Duddy says his wife, Harper Smith and son, Kitt, endure while he’s gone.

“My wife is taking care of my child at home,” Duddy boasts of his spouse. “She’s also working two jobs to pick up the slack for me and she’s taking care of the house. There’s so many things that I can complain about on the road about being gone and feeling really isolated and lonely, but it pales when you compare it to the pressure that I’m sure she’s under. So every night I go to bed and I say a prayer to the universe to protect her and Kitt and I thank my lucky stars that I found her and that she’s allowed me to follow my dreams.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And if I could ever repay her, you know, I try,” he adds. “Daily is Mother’s Day whenever you’re home. You get three days home a week and I just try my hardest to make it up to her, she’s the best. I love her dearly.”

Midland, who won the ACM Award for New Vocal Duo or Group this year, kicked off the year opening for Little Big Town on their The Breakers Tour, and will join Thomas Rhett on his Life Changes Tour later this year, allowing them to, finally, see all their hard work pay off.

“For the first time in our careers – and as artists – we’re going to be in a place where, we’re finally making money,” Wystrach tells AllAccess.com. “We’ve been doing all this and just trying to figure it out. Like, holy sh–, I can’t tell you how many times my landlord has come to me like, ‘Hey, man, it’s December 14th.’ And, I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s three days to my birthday!’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, you haven’t paid rent yet.’”

Midland, who scored a No. 1 hit with their debut single, “Drinkin’ Problem, and a Top 20 hit wit their recent “Make a Little” singer, realize that their days of pinching pennies are almost over.

“The great thing about the success is that it eases that side of things,” adds Wystrach. “But, then, as you know, the demands get even higher and bigger. So, we’re going to just do what we’ve always done and lean back into the music and what this band is about — writing about our life and writing about the experiences between relationships, the experience with the road, the struggle, and kind of the landscape that we know.”

A list of all of Midland‘s upcoming shows can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/midland