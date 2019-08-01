Michael Ray Reveals What He Loves Most About Carly Pearce (Exclusive)

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce both knew very early in their relationship that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Still, the more time they spend together, the more Ray falls deeper in love with her, for reasons that go far beyond her beauty or her talent.

“She’s drop-dead beautiful and every thing that I wanted in a wife, and a life partner,” Ray told PopCulture.com. “She checks every box. For me, it was her heart. The way that she is, with me and my family, it was an immediate with both of us, in our families, and how she motivates me. I don’t always believe in myself and I’m very hard on myself.

“She’s always my voice of reason,” he added. “I love her vision, and the way that she sees the world. It’s really helped me to see things different, and it’s really helped me to have more confidence in myself, [which] I’ve struggled with.”

Ray also loves the way Pearce takes care of other people, always thinking of others ahead of herself, even if her actions go unnoticed.

“I love her heart,” Ray boasted. “I love that she’ll do things, and nobody knows if she does them for somebody else. She’ll do things for her band; I watched her do something really sweet and cool for one of the band guys yesterday, that he didn’t even know about until the email was sent. So, those things just motivate me and make me want to be better because that’s how she is.”

The feelings are certainly mutual when it comes to their love for each other, but Pearce’s favorite things about Ray are the things that other people see, and notice.

“I can say all of like the really shallow things like, he’s the hottest guy I’ve ever seen, he’s super-talented, he’s charismatic,” Pearce said. “But I would have to say, we just celebrated his third No. 1 for ‘The One That Got Away.’ I’m the most proud of his heart and the way that every single person that meets him says that he’s the nicest – not one of, they say he is the nicest and I’m proud to be knowing that the guy I’m going to be marrying is that way.”

Ray and Pearce have yet to announce a wedding date, but it is expected to happen later this year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FlyteVu