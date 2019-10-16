Michael Ray Enlists Actor Chad Michael Murray to Star in ‘Her World or Mine’ Video

Michael Ray enlisted the help of actor Chad Michael Murray to star in the emotional “Her World or Mine” video. The One Tree Hill star plays the father in a dysfunctional relationship, which was inspired, at least in part, by Ray watching his own parents go through a divorce as a child.

“I wanted to tell the story of my parents’ divorce and that part of my life – the confusion and the fact that it wasn’t easy for a while,” Ray said in a statement about the video. “And losing my grandparents was a massive hit, not only to me, but my whole family.”

Ray named his latest Amos album after his grandfather, and dedicated the video to his grandmother, whose name was Naomi Sue “Penny” Roach.” For Ray, music not only helped him deal with the heartache of his parents’ split, but it also drew him closer to his doting grandparents.

“When my parents were going through their divorce is when my grandfather started teaching me guitar chords – it was my outlet,” said the singer. “It was my way to get away from all the hell and chaos that was going on.”

Murray was honored to be part of the video, especially since the message in “Her World or Mine” impacted him so strongly.

“This song touched me. It’s my favorite, personally,” Murray said. “Watching the song play and seeing everybody react and seeing them go through their own honest memories is trippy. It’s really fun to watch.”

“It’s so relatable and it deals with so many issues that everybody’s going through,” he continued. “You’re going to see so many people come up to you and say, ‘That’s my song.’ And it will be for different reasons because they went through different trials and tribulations to get them there. That’s what’s cool about it.”

The now-husband of Carly Pearce is, happily, past the heart-breaking time in his life, but he still remembers what that season of his life felt like.

“I think with ‘Her World or Mine,’ it’s not a direct reflection of where I am now in my life, obviously, but it is a reflection of where I was at one point,” Ray told PopCulture.com. “I feel like we’ve all been in both those worlds where it’s your decision, whether you’re the one left picking up what’s left of something you didn’t think was gonna go away. Either way, sometimes it’s kind of hard to see the light.”

Ray is spending much of the remainder of 2019 on the road, on his Nineteen Tour, as well as a few shows with Old Dominion on their Make It Sweet Tour. Find tour dates, and download or stream “Her World or Mine,” by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings