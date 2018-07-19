Michael Ray and Carly Pearce Are Officially Dating

There is a new romance in country music! Michael Ray and Carly Pearce seem to be at the beginning stages of a relationship, and Ray doesn’t mind talking about it.

The two became quite flirty on Instagram, after Ray posted a photo of him with his graying hair, saying, “Damn this shizz is going grey fast…. 🤷🏽‍♂️🧓🏼,” prompting plenty of responses, including one from Pearce, who simply commented with the emojis, “🤤🔥.”

Ray then replied to Pearce, “@carlypearce hey gurl you into fox’s? Or 30 year olds that can get that 50+ 10% off at a Golden Corral? Cause if you are 🕺🏼.”

Pearce also posted a photo on her Instagram page, with Ray responding with his own emojis, “😍🔥.”

But now the pair seem to have confirmed their relationship, with both of them sharing a photo of the two of them. Pearce posted, “And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything,” while Ray wrote, “One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything….”

“I think when it comes time to talk abut the dating life, it will come out,” Ray reveals to PopCulture.com and other media. “But she’s a great girl and I think that she’s an incredible person and right now everything on both ends are about , both our singles and both our music and it will come out. She’s great. I’m a big fan. I’ll leave it at that.”

Nashville Palace seems to be a special place for Ray, and not just because that’s where he connected with Pearce. The Florida native says the venue, although not a typical place for artists to hang out, is one of his favorite sites in Music City.

“I know that’s a different place, but I love it,” Ray shares. “It’s my tradition to go there after I play the Opry every time. So, I just love it. I love going there. I love traditional country music. That’s what my passion is and so I love the Opry and love being in that whole realm of going up there and seeing all the older people two stepping and all the bands that go through and it’s just a cool thing. It’s different than Broadway, a whole different vibe. Nashville Palace is probably my favorite place to go.

Ray just released his sophomore Amos album, which includes his current single, “One That Got Away.” Download the song on iTunes.

