Martina McBride Wants to Add Personal Touches to Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit (Exclusive)

✖

Martina McBride was scheduled to receive an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum this year, a milestone that's been reached by many of the genre's biggest names, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, her exhibit will now open in August 2021. When that day comes, McBride is hoping that her fans will be able to learn even more about her with carefully selected items, which will include plenty of personal touches.

"It's been fun to go back through all my stuff and kind of choose what's going to be in," McBride told PopCulture.com for our series, PopCulture @ Home. "And I really want it to be a retrospective of my career, but also my life. Because I started singing when I was like 3 or 4 years old. So it goes way back, you know, and my mom luckily saved a lot of things and I've been finding things in my garage and in my closets. So it'll be, hopefully, you know, I want to make it an exhibit that people from all over the world will be excited to come see."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) on Sep 12, 2020 at 8:57am PDT

"I think the personal thing is so important," the 54-year-old continued, sharing that she remembered seeing Patsy Cline's hairbrush in an exhibit and was struck by it. "I was like, Oh my gosh, that's Patsy Klein's hairbrush," she said. "I think the more personal you can get with it, the more special it is, obviously."

McBride added that hearing she would be receiving an exhibit "felt really, really special."

"Having an exhibit in the hall of fame has been on my bucket list for a while," she said "Because it's such a special place. And every time I go through it, I learned something new. I, I'm just so moved by the museum and how they honor country music. Having an exhibit in there is really special."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) on Jul 17, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum began reopening to the public this month after six months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum first reopened to members before reopening to the public, with new safety measures in place including temperature checks, mask requirements, limited capacity and social distancing. Current attractions include exhibits from Kacey Musgraves and Brooks & Dunn as well as the annually-refreshed American Currents: State of the Music.