Maren Morris Sets Her Sights on Broadway, College After Release of ‘GIRL’

Maren Morris just released her bold sophomore GIRL album, but the 28-year-old is only getting started as she reveals plenty of things she wants to do — some of which would take her decidedly out of country music.

“I have so many dreams,” Morris told Garden & Gun. “I hope I can play arenas. I was a musical theater nerd in high school, so I would love to do something on Broadway. I’m just constantly trying to be better and do things that scare the sh— out of me in a good way. I’ve been toying with the thought of taking some college courses online and dipping my toe back into my education. My husband [Ryan Hurd] has two degrees, all my friends went to college, and I chose music. But I would love to, even if it takes me ten years, get that degree.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris has unashamedly acknowledged that Hurd influenced much of GIRL, but now reveals that about half of the record is a response to her husband of almost a year.

“Going into the album I was thinking about the vibe, and I realized that the first half was more about my head space and the state of the world right now,” Morris acknowledged. “Then the second half was more vulnerable, like I was speaking directly to Ryan. I loved that because it really is two sides to the story.”

Morris performed at a show with Taylor Swift on Swift’s Reputation Tour last year, and admits the show was a pivotal moment in her own career.

“I love leaving a show and feeling like I’ve just gone to the theater,” Morris said. “I respect people who can take that size of a production and make it seamless. And so I’ve realized I’m two different people sometimes. I’m this girl from Texas who loves writing songs and playing honky-tonks. Then there’s this pop element where it’s larger-than-life production and people are leaving the show exhilarated.

“I love both of these people that I’m becoming,” she added. “I don’t want to be contained. I don’t want to be barricaded in by politics or genres or being a woman. With every move I’ve made, it’s pretty clear that there are no limits.”

Morris will kick off her Girl: The World Tour on Saturday, March 8, with RaeLynn and Cassadee Pope serving as her opening acts. Purchase GIRL, and find tour dates, at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Steven Ferdman