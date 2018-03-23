Get the Details on Maren Morris’ Upcoming Wedding to Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are set to tie the knot this weekend, and the event will surely be a wonderful celebration of love, family and friends

Over the past few months, the couple has spilled a few details on their upcoming nuptials, from tidbits about the ceremony to the food to Morris’ dress.

Morris told Taste of Country in January that she wants the day to focus on her and Hurd as people and not as country artists.

“Ryan and I are given attention all the time, and I feel like it’s a year of us being celebrated because we make music and we had really incredible years,” she explained. “The wedding … I just want it to feel like us the people and not us the artists. We’re gonna have some tequila, my dog’s gonna be there.”

“I want it to feel like a party,” she added. “I don’t want it to be a stuffy, sit-down, plated dinner. No disrespect to people who like that.”

As for food, the 27-year-old admitted that she’s “not a cake person.”

“I haven’t really decided on cake stuff, I’m not a cake person. I love tiramisu so I might make a tiramisu cake,” she said. “Oysters, things that we like to do. And have all of our close friends and family there to celebrate with us.”

On March 21, Morris shared that she was working on writing her vows.

“Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days,” she tweeted along with a selfie of the couple.

Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days. ✨✨✨💍💍 pic.twitter.com/oTjdwsM6Y2 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 21, 2018

For her dress, Morris told People that she took inspiration from the short style her mom, Kellie, wore to her own wedding in 1989.

“She was a badass and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” Morris shared in October. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress — just dreaming something up really cool, but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.’”

The singer also revealed that she had turned to social media site Pinterest for ideas on decor.

“It’s going to feel really green and lush and beautiful and twinkly,” she revealed. “But the décor is the fun part, like making it your own. So I’ve had the best time Pinteresting.”

“It’s going to be so fun seeing all the people I don’t get normally throughout the year,” she added of the big day. “It’s going to be a huge celebration of love, and like a family reunion as well.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @marenmorris