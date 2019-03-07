Maren Morris Calls Ryan Hurd Her ‘Touchstone’ and ‘Equal’ in GIRL Liner Notes

Maren Morris is crediting her husband, Ryan Hurd, for the creation of GIRL, her upcoming sophomore album. The singer celebrated Hurd’s influence in the liner notes for the record, out Friday, March 8.

“Ryan, my love. None of this would go without you meeting me in random countries, sneaking into my bunk, and thoughtfully listening to these rough mixes on our back porch,” Morris wrote as reported by CMT. “You’re my touchstone and my equal, and I love your ear and your guidance through everything.”

The 28-year-old also credited her travels, as well as the lessons she learned along the way, with the completion of GIRL.

“I thought it took a village to make Hero,” Morris wrote. “Did it take a country to make GIRL. Several actually; like, we went to Brazil and sh— this time around … I am so proud of the years, beers and tears that made this album come into existence.”

The love between Morris and Hurd clearly goes both ways. Hurd also posted about his wife’s upcoming record, and how proud he was of her for the hard work she put into GIRL.

“It’s late, but before all the craziness happens, I just want to say that I am so proud of my beautiful wife Maren,” Hurd shared on Twitter earlier in the week. “She put her album together in our kitchen, and she poured her entire self into every single second of it. To me, it is perfect, and I am so excited for you to hear.”

GIRL has a lot of songs, including the title track, which reflect how much Morris has evolved over the last few years, much of which she credits to Hurd.

“I think I’ve been tackling a lot of personal growth,” Morris told InStyle. “I started going to therapy for the first time last year, because I don’t want my personal life or my professional life to be so different from each other that I can’t come home at the end of the day and talk to my husband about it or have him talk to me about his career. I just have been working on a lot of things, emotionally.

“Getting married was so wonderful last year,” she added, “and I feel like that’s just become such a huge priority, obviously, for me.”

GIRL, which includes collaborations with Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile, will be out on Friday, March 8, one day before Morris kicks off her Girl: The World Tour. Pre-order the album, and find a list of all of Morris’ upcoming shows, at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Dan MacMedan