Maren Morris Reveals Personal Struggles While on Girl: The World Tour

Maren Morris might one of the reigning queens of country music, but that doesn’t mean she is immune to struggles. The “GIRL” singer just revealed how hard life is on the road right now, away from her spouse, Ryan Hurd.

i miss my husband. I’m sick of sexist trolls. sometimes this is f*ckin hard. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 11, 2019

“I miss my husband,” Morris tweeted. “I’m sick of sexist trolls. sometimes this is f—in hard.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The melancholy tweet comes only a few hours after Morris posted a celebratory shot of herself, in a lavender gown, in honor of her April 10 birthday.

“29 is lookin’ fine!” Morris captioned the photo.

Hurd, who is on his own tour while Morris headlines her Girl: The World Tour, sang the praises of Morris for her birthday, even though they were spending the day apart.

Happy Birthday to this bus riding, snow skiing, veep watching, champagne loving, dog snuggling, accidental pop-star country singing bombshell. You make me smile every day. Love you, MM! Can’t wait to smother you in a few days. pic.twitter.com/91HmJ24SsD — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) April 10, 2019

“Happy Birthday to this bus riding, snow skiing, veep watching, champagne loving, dog snuggling, accidental pop-star country singing bombshell,” Hurd wrote. “You make me smile every day. Love you, MM! Can’t wait to smother you in a few days.”

Morris went on the road with Niall Horan shortly after she wed Hurd, which means they have spent much of the first year of their marriage apart – a fact Morris says is both a blessing and a curse.

“It was a tough summer,” Morris confessed to Esquire. “But we have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better.”

“I have always loved him,” she added, “but I feel like I like him in ways I never knew I could before.”

Spending time away from each other might not be easy, but Morris knew when she met Hurd that she had found her soul mate.

“There’s this weird thing of complex that maybe some people have once you get married, you’re completely someone else’s, and you don’t get to be sexy anymore,” Morris told Taste of Country. “Or if you become a mom, which obviously I haven’t done yet. The fact that people have this weirdness about me being sexy after that is just so stupid. I don’t care that I’m married right now, I’m still a very independent person. That’s why he loves me.”

Photo Credit:Getty Images/Bryan Steffy