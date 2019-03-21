Maren Morris Refuses to Be Silenced About Her Personal Beliefs

Maren Morris has already proven herself to be fearless when it comes to speaking out on controversial topics like gun control. The “GIRL” singer explains that she refuses to keep quiet on subjects that matter to her, to give others who don’t have a public platform a voice.

“I think to each his own at this point,” Morris said on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’ve chosen to be political – I don’t even think it’s political. I think it’s just really personal beliefs. I believe that all walks of life, all shades of color, gay, straight, whatever you are – I believe that you deserve to be loved, and to love.

“I think that for fans of country music, these children that are growing up in Alabama or Georgia, they aren’t hearing themselves in our genre right now, and I want them to,” she continued. “So I think that’s why, on certain things, I’m just really impassioned to talk about it, because these are people’s real lives, and I want to write music for them.”

Morris previously spoke out about gun control, another divisive subject most famous people, especially in country music, refuse to discuss. But after performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival one day before the tragic mass shooting, Morris decided she would use her voice to bring about change.

“I’m from Texas and I’ve grown up around guns, and my whole family was always super safe with them. But as much fun as that was growing up, do I feel particularly safe around guns now? No,” Morris told Esquire.

“I don’t think anyone needs to own a semi-automatic or automatic rifle,” she continued. “I mean, the Second Amendment was put in place when it was like, muskets. I don’t think the forefathers were thinking about Route 91 or bump stocks and sh–.”

Morris is certainly earning the right to speak about whatever she wants. The 28-year-old just celebrated her sophomore GIRL album landing at the top of the country charts, as well as at No. 4 on the all-genre Top 200 chart.

“I am blown away by the support this last week,” Morris said of her accomplishment. “My fans were already screaming the lyrics at the show the day after the album came out.”

Morris is currently on her mostly sold-out Girl: The World Tour, with Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn serving as her opening acts. Find dates at MarenMorris.com.

