Watch Maren Morris Sing the National Anthem Before Nashville Predators’ Playoff Game

Maren Morris proved her vocal chops over the weekend, when she performed the National Anthem before Game 5 of the playoffs, pitting the Nashville Predators against the Colorado Avalanche.

Morris belted out the song, which is challenging for even the most seasoned singer to perform, flawlessly. And, according to hockey player Mike Fisher’s wife, Carrie Underwood, Morris won’t be the only special guest to perform in Music City during the team’s quest for the Stanley Cup.

“Last year, I was so proud to be the Captain’s wife and loved being able to contribute to the excitement of the playoffs by coming out to perform the anthem at the first game,” Underwood hinted to Nashville’s Tennessean. “I had so much fun and wanted to continue to support the team by asking a few of my friends to get in on the action. Like all of the Preds fans, I’m thrilled that Mike is back on the ice and I love that we are able to bring the music and hockey worlds together this way.”

Morris gave a shout-out to her new husband, Ryan Hurd, when she retweeted a tweet from the National Hockey League, praising her performance.

Yay! @RyanHurd is really happy he married me tonight. 😂 https://t.co/HSW9QWeKUp — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 21, 2018

Hurd has definitely brought out the romantic side in Morris, who wrote a touching love note to him one week after their March 24 nuptials.

“I don’t think we really abide by the whole ‘soulmate’ concept, because you don’t complete me and I don’t complete you,” Morris wrote. “We are whole. But know this… you amplify me. You never try to water me down or extinguish my fire to be myself. You just love me. I promise to love you.

In between getting used to married life, Morris is also working on her sophomore album, which she admits has been a challenge.

“What’s hard about the second record is that you want to move the sound forward, but not depart too drastically from the first record,” Morris told CMT. “Because the first one is what people fell in love with, so if you abandon that completely and are too much of a chameleon, then you lose those people who loved your early stuff. We have to strike that balance.”

Previous performers of “The Star-Spangled Banner” include Rascal Flatts, who sang before Game 1, and Brad Paisley, who sang the patriotic tune before Game 2.

