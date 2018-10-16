Maren Morris Credits Little Big Town’s Women With Early Career Success

Maren Morris will be honored at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, along with Little Big Town women, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman. For Morris, it’s a full-circle moment, sharing the stage with two people who believed in her long before country music even knew Morris, as an artist or a person.

“I remember having the support of Karen and Kimberly from Little Big Town,” Morris told CMT. “They brought me out to open for them for a few weekends before ‘My Church’ was even sent to radio. The fact that they were taking chances on artists who weren’t even signed to major labels — they just wanted to give them their stage. And I will never forget them being so kind to me and even letting me sleep on their bus, cause at that point, I didn’t have anything. That was probably really the first group that really embraced me as an artist.”

The LBT women aren’t the only ones Morris credits. She also name-checks a few others, including fellow honoree, Miranda Lambert.

“After that, I’ve had so much support from Miranda and Kacey [Musgraves] and Sheryl Crow and Alicia Keys,” added Morris. “It’s been so amazing. These women are all so different and saw something in me. It’s still very mind-boggling and emotional.”

Morris might command the stage now, but it wasn’t always easy for her. The 28-year-old admits her own lack of confidence was her biggest obstacle, at least early in her career.

“The only struggles that I have faced have probably been more of my own insecurities – just, how do I stay myself and not get offended or hurt when people are telling me, ‘You’re not wearing enough clothes,’ or ‘You don’t look like a country artist,’ or ‘Stop being so profane in your songs,” Morris conceded. “I think people are always going to talk. Every day there’s going to be someone who disagrees with the way you conduct your life, or your music.”

“I feel like I’ve gotten this far because I own up to every shred of my being,” added the singer. “Whether that’s a good day or a bad day, people know that they’re getting the real thing with me. That has its ups and downs. That’s probably the biggest struggle, remaining myself and not letting anyone say that that’s wrong.”

Other women being honored at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony include Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Kelsea Ballerini and Loretta Lynn, who will receive the Artist of a Lifetime Honor. The ceremony will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Alberto E. Rodriguez