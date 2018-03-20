Maren Morris Says ‘I Could Use a Love Song’ Made Her Dreams Come True

Maren Morris might not need a love song anymore, but she vividly remembers the time in her life when she wrote what became her first No. 1 hit. The 27-year-old, who will soon marry her fiance, Ryan Hurd, penned the tune with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins when she was feeling very jaded about romance.

“The timing is very distinct for me because it shows how much time has passed since we wrote the song,” Morris shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “And where I was in my life at that point we wrote it, and where we are now. I think the song sort of made my dreams come true because obviously I fell in love after it was written and I’m a lot happier of a person now than I think that certain area of my life.”

“I Could Use a Love Song” became a staple in the singer’s concerts, making her fall more in love with the catchy tune every time she sang it.

“The longer I sang this song in live shows, the more of a moment it became to me,” she said. “Sometimes your songs teach you things that you didn’t maybe necessarily know the day you wrote it. And I just remember having so much fun the day that we wrote this song. We knew it was instantly special and we kind of just word-vomited all the lyrics. It was just like, ‘I wish I could roll my eyes at a guy and a girl.’ We were just spitballing really quickly. It was such a fun song to write even though it’s really heavy. But it has this hopeful edge to it as well. “

Morris reached the Top 5 with her debut “My Church” single, from her 2016 freshman Hero album, hoping that “My Church would land at the top of the charts. Instead, it was only after her Top 20 “’80s Mercedes” that Morris found herself with a No. 1 single, but she says the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

“It all worked out,” maintained Morris. “I never thought it would be this song that would be my first [No. 1], but I’m so thankful that it is because I got to write it with two of my best friends. We get to share this together … We’re never gonna forget this moment in our careers.”

