Maddie & Tae Share Wedding Footage in ‘Trying on Rings’ Video

Both members of Maddie & Tae are now married — Maddie Marlow married her high school sweetheart Jonah Font in November 2019; and Taylor Dye married songwriter Josh Kerr in February 2020 — and the two musicians gave fans a look at their wedding days in the new video for their single "Trying on Rings." The song itself chronicles Marlow and Font's love story, but Dye told Entertainment Tonight that she hopes fans "hear their own love story in this song and realize it's all the little moments that mean the most."

"I hope people can see and feel how much love was put into the song and shown in the video," Marlow added of the clip, which combines footage from her wedding at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee with Dye’s, which took place in Nashville. "I can’t pick just one [favorite] moment because there were so many," Marlow said of her big day. "I would say our first dance to 'Late to the Party' by Kacey Musgraves, my dad’s toast, our best man and maid of honor speeches, and the four-hour dance party!" Marlow even walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of the song "since it’s our love story down to the T," she said. "So, it will always be such a special song to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie Font (@maddiemarlow) on Dec 11, 2019 at 4:59pm PST

Dye and Kerr got engaged in September 2019 after over a year of dating. "Our first dance was pretty magical," Dye reflected. "My husband surprised me with a song that he wrote about me right after our engagement." The video includes both women's first looks with their husbands, clips with their bridesmaids, footage of their ceremonies and receptions and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tae of maddie & tae (@taylordye) on Feb 22, 2020 at 7:14pm PST

"Trying on Rings" appears on the duo's album The Way It Feels, which was released in April. Maddie & Tae were scheduled to begin their own headlining tour that month and join Lady Antebellum this summer on the group's Ocean Tour 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic effectively halted those plans. Now, Marlow and Dye are currently at home with their husbands, a term the two admitted is still taking some getting used to.

"The fact that I’m not traveling every week and having so much time together has strengthened our marriage," Marlow shared. "We normally don’t get much quality time with me being on the road, so it has been a blessing getting to spend so much uninterrupted time together." Dye added that she and Kerr have been "playing Wii and catching up on movies" and have also "learned so much about how the other copes with things," during this time. "We've both been very patient in letting the other feel what they're feeling," she said.