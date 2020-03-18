Luke Combs Streams Free Show From His Garage Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The show must go on, according to Luke Combs, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to require artists to cancel shows and postpone tours. Combs might not be able to hit the road right now, but he is still able to perform, which he did from his garage, performing 20 minutes worth of music for his fans, which he later shared on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT

“Replay of my live video,” Combs posted. “Pumped I was able to play a couple of songs for y’all! Thankful technology allows us to connect like this and forget about everything that’s going on for a little while. Everyone stay safe and keep up with the World Health Organizationfor all of the latest: www.who.int.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Combs began his video by explaining why he wanted to perform, even as everyone is urged to stay home.

“First off, I hope you guys are doing good,” Combs said before launching into his short concert. “Crazy times. I’m here in my garage in the middle of Tennessee somewhere, and just felt like playing some music. We canceled a bunch of shows, as I’m sure you guys know. I hope you guys are staying safe out there, and it’s awesome that we have stuff like this to be able to see each other. I just wanna play a couple songs for you guys tonight, kind of try and take your mind off things for a bit, and have a little fun for myself.”

Combs then performed a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” as well as a brand-new song, along with his No. 1 singles “When It Rains It Pours” and “Hurricane.”

Combs isn’t the only artist who has performed a free show for fans from the comfort of their own homes. Keith Urban also sang earlier this week, from his warehouse, while his wife Nicole Kidman looked on.

Combs is scheduled to continue his What You See Is What You Get Tour on April 18, with Ashley McBryde serving as his opening act. Those dates have yet to be postponed. He is also scheduled to perform at Country Thunder in Arizona, which says that it will make an official announcement by the end of March.

Find tour dates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz