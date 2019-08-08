Luke Combs Announces Release Date for Upcoming Sophomore Album

Luke Combs just announced the release date for his highly-anticipated upcoming sophomore album. The record, the follow-up to Combs’ 2017 freshman This One’s for You, will be released on Nov. 8, on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. A title and track list has yet to be revealed.

Combs just celebrated his sixth consecutive No. 1 single, with “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” The song is from The Prequel, Combs’ EP released in June. All five songs on This One’s for You also became chart-topping singles, including his multi-platinum debut single, “Hurricane.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Combs is proud to be part of country music, but wouldn’t mind if one of his songs crossed over into pop – not that he is going to pursue that on his own.

“I don’t think that I would be against it in any way,” Combs recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t think there’s any part of me that really would love to push for it. It’s not a thing that keeps me up at night or makes me extra curious in any way. I’ve always believed in, and my parents taught me this, that good music is good music, regardless of the genre, or the person, or the message, or if it resonates with you. To me, the genres are just things that put you in a box, so why couldn’t steel guitar be on pop radio?

“If that song resonates with people enough, and they want to hear it, then it deserves to be on there,” he continued. “But it’s definitely not something that I sit down in a writing room and go, ‘Could this work on pop radio?’ I really just want my fans to love it and I want them to come see it live and have that experience, so that, to me, is the most important thing, is just making sure the music is good. If the whole world loves it, great and if not, I always got Nashville.”

Combs accomplished one career goal earlier this year, when he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

“As far as career achievements go, to me, this is the number one thing,” Combs said immediately prior to his induction. “The sold out arenas are great and sold out amphitheaters are great and those are things that you strive for to continue to be able to tour and continue to have a platform to put your music out there, but this is just an institution. To me, it’s beyond country music. It is country music. Being asked was the most amazing, overwhelming, flattering, humbling experience that I’ve ever had, and so will definitely will always and forever be the number one career achievement for me, over winning this or winning that, or going to this, or selling out that.

“This is the thing that nobody can ever take away from me,” he added, “which is, I think, what I’m so proud of.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz