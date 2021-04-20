Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Addresses Rumor of Physical Fight Between Husband and 'American Idol' Contestant

✖

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline has addressed the rumor that a physical fight took place between her husband and American Idol contestant Wyatt Pike. The outlandish claim started on TikTok, with a user alleging that Bryan did not miss a recent episode of the show due to a Covid-19 diagnosis, as was stated. Rather, the user surmised that he'd been in an altercation with Pike and had been left with a black eye.

Responding to the rumor, Caroline set the record straight and made it clear that Bryan was indeed unwell. "Trust me, he has covid, she wrote on social media, per Us Weekly. "I kinda wish there was a fight. I’m sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I’m peeing Lysol!!!" Bryan announced his absence on April 12, tweeting, "I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live [American Idol] show." He explained, "I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

The rumor about a fight between the country star and Pike seems to have been sparked by Bryan missing out on the episodes the same night that American Idol host announced that Pike had exited the competition for personal reasons. "Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition," Seacrest stated during the episode. "He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best."

An American Idol rep spoke out the following day, saying, "Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons." The ex-contestant later echoed the sentiment when breaking his silence on leaving the competition. "I had to leave the [American Idol] competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life," he wrote. "Fellow contestants – miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!"

As for the relationship between Bryan and Pike, the two didn't appear to have any bad blood between them, as Bryan was one to praise the singer for his talent. "I remember one of the coolest things ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance," Bryan previously said to Pike in a past American Idol segment. "I’m telling you, Wyatt, you are going to be able to do music for the rest of your life."