Luke Bryan Kicks off What Makes You Country XL Stadium Sized Tour

Luke Bryan will kick off his What Makes You Country XL Stadium Sized Tour on Thursday, May 31, in Toronto, Ontario, where the “Sunrise Sunburn Sunset” singer has high expectations for his fans.

“I want fans to be able to come to a show and I want them to hear an artist with big ol’ crazy hits,” explains Bryan. “I just love to see the fans out there singing these big hits that they’re hearing on the radio, and I think when they can come out and see artists in that setting, I just enjoy trying to make the best fan experience.”

Bryan will be joined by Sam Hunt on all dates, plus a rotating list of opening acts that includes Carly Pearce, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen

“The fact that we can all come together and create a package for fans and at the end of the day; I get so excited to put these guys in the best scenario possible to showcase what they are and where they’re going and what they’re going to be,” continues Bryan. “And when I found out we could put this together, we got on the phone and started booking stadiums, and we were like, ‘Let’s go after this thing.’ So, it’s just exciting to go in with a line up like this.”

Hunt, who just released his latest single, “Downtown’s Dead,” admits it’s a dream come true to play the iconic stadiums with one of the biggest country music stars of this generation.

“The venues are really cool, being a baseball fan,” says Hunt. “Not playing as many shows, there’s an anticipation that starts to build during the week when you’re sitting at home and you know you got a show that weekend. By the third or fourth or fifth day of not playing a show and just coming off the high of the last one, you’re excited and ready to go in full speed ahead. So, I’ll be fresh-faced for all these shows and I feel like that’ll help the good time.”

Bryan just wrapped his first run as a judge on American Idol, and will also play arenas, amphitheaters and festivals over the summer, before returning to tape Season 17 of Idol.

“This does feel like maybe the busiest I’ve ever been,” Bryan told PopCulture.com. “But, it’s a different kind of busy. There are phases of your career, getting your career started, where exhaustion isn’t even the proper word to describe it — when you’re taking red-eye flights, and trying to sleep in the middle seat, on a commercial flight. It’s a different kind of busy, but it’s fun. I’m having fun with it.”

