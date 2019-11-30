Luke Bryan Unites His ‘Crazy Clan’ for Thanksgiving, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Luke Bryan pulled his “crazy clan” together for a Thanksgiving photo this week, and his fans are truly loving it. Troves of the American Idol judge’s fans commented on the festive shots with holiday wishes, compliments on his family and praise for the fun shot.

View this post on Instagram Happy Thanksgiving from this crazy clan of mine. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Nov 28, 2019 at 5:31pm PST

“Happy Thanksgiving from my family to your’s. Hope y’all had a great holiday,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Sweet Thanksgiving to You, Yours & Your Beautiful Crazy Clan,” a second wrote. “Much Blessings.”

Another wrote, “Happy thanksgiving! Thanks for being an amazing family!”

A fourth fan said, “Happy Thanksgiving great picture of an awesome family.”

Yet another commented, “Happy Thanksgiving Luke …god bless you and your entire family.”

In total, more than 298,000 Instagram users liked Bryan’s shot, including famous friends including former NFL player Eric Decker.

Thanksgiving is just the kickoff to the Bryans’ holiday season, as the “Knockin’ Boots” and “Play It Again” singer and his kin have loads of Christmas traditions on the horizon.

“We have a pajama night and we do chili dogs on Christmas Eve, and we’ve always done that,” Bryan told media last year. “My mother comes up and we go shop. She makes me go shop with her so we have to pick out all the right stuff. We have to get the proper buns, the proper wieners. It’s very important. All beef wieners for the chili dog cooking. It’s a ritual. So, we’re eating chili dogs in pajamas. It’s special anytime you can come up with fun traditions and hold true to them, so cooking chili dogs in a onesie is pretty special.”

He added, “My favorite part of the holidays obviously is watching the kids – watching the boys’ excitement for what they may or may not be getting and watching them tear open Christmas presents on Christmas morning. You got the fireplace going. You got Christmas music on the TV. You get up at 6 a.m. You’re exhausted and you’ve got all your family there. It doesn’t get any better than certainly waking up on Christmas mornings and just having that special time.”

