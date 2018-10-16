Luke Bryan Releases New Single ‘What Makes You Country’

Luke Bryan is on a roll, releasing a new single, “What Makes You Country,” from his album of the same name, which dropped back in December 2017.

The track was written by Bryan, Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley and explores what, in fact, makes someone country. Bryan posits that someone can be born country — “Did it come from your daddy and mama?” — they can become a fan of country music — “Were you converted by an Alabama song on the radio?” — or they can fall in love with someone from the country — “Did you lock eyes with a little green eyed girl from Jackson?”

“What Make You Country” was preceded by singles “Light It Up,” “Most People Are Good” and “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” all of which reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

“What makes me proud to be country is the fact that I’ve navigated so many aspects of this career and held onto being country in a lot of ways,” Bryan shared. “I’ve gotten to follow all of my dreams and still remain true to who I am as a person. Be proud of what makes you country — there’s room for everybody to be country.”

Throughout the year, Bryan has been on the road on his What Makes You Country Tour, which has earned more than $65 million, according to Billboard. Beginning in February, the trek has seen Bryan play in arenas around the country, as well as select group of stadium dates, dubbed XL Stadium Sized shows. The last show of the tour will take place on Oct. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.

After the tour wraps, Bryan will prepare to head back into the judges seat for the upcoming season of American Idol alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. This will be Bryan’s second time as a judge, and he recently told Universal Music Group Nashville that he feels more confident heading into the new batch of episodes.

“Second season of Idol — I’m more excited this year because I know what to expect,” the Georgia native shared. “I’m not going to be scared the whole time. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy and Ryan we have one season under our belt, we know how much we can have fun with one another. We know how serious the contestants take it. We’re excited. I know we’re more excited than last year, just because we know what to expect. It’s gonna be a lot of surprises and a lot of fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson