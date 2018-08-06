Luke Bryan Officially Opens Downtown Nashville Bar

Luke Bryan’s downtown Nashville bar is officially open. The “Sunrise Sunburn Sunset” singer shares on social media that Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink is has opened its doors on Broadway in downtown Music City.

“Hey guys, it’s Luke here, at my bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, right here on Broadway in downtown Nashville,” Bryan shares. “I’m just walking through it, checking it out myself, and now you can too. The doors are open. Come see it.”

Bryan also can be heard singing his hit, “Kick the Dust Up,” beginning with the bridge lyric, which says, “Just follow me down ‘neath the 32 bridge / Y’all will be glad you did, kick it,” before launching into the chorus, showing photos and scenes from the new venue.

The six-story restaurant features eight bars, four stages and two restaurants, including a rooftop sushi bar and a “signature restaurant” featuring Bryan’s favorite Southern and American foods, with a twist.

Bryan joins fellow singers and friends in the downtown bar space, including Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley, in taking advantage of the bustling downtown Nashville scene by opening their own restaurants.

Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink comes at a particularly busy time for Bryan. The Georgia native is currently headlining his What Makes You Country Tour, and will also return for Season 17 as a judge on American Idol, once again working alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

“We knew when I took on Idol that it was going to take up a lot of my offseason time,” Bryan tells iHeartRadio. “Next year, I’m probably going to trim a few dates off the tour. I just kinda need to settle in that mold of not doing 100 shows a year and scale back a hair.”

“I’ve got to start looking at like baseball schedules because my boys are getting to where, in the Spring, they are playing baseball,” he adds. “They are old enough to know that Dad’s halfway across the world.”

Still, Bryan isn’t complaining about his constant string of successes, even if all his ventures make him incredibly busy.

“It’s just fun being on this side where you can just sit back and be more comfortable in your skin with success,” Bryan concedes. “You’re more comfortable, and you can enjoy it and take it all in a little more. You don’t feel like you’re chasing your tail as much.”

For more information on Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, visit the restaurant’s website. Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows at LukeBryan.com.

