Luke Bryan Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Release of ‘O Holy Night’

Luke Bryan is spreading holiday cheer a little early with his spin on a classic Christmas hymn.

The country star released a cover of “O Holy Night” on Friday, showing off both his vocal chops and emotion on the seasonal track.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The carol, written as early as 1847, has been covered famously by fellow country singers Josh Gracin and Martina McBride, but fans are fawning over Bryan’s rendition.

“Your voice! Warm, rich, pure and clear. I have tears running down my face. So beautiful,” one follower wrote. Another added, “Your voice is amazing.”

Others complained that one song wouldn’t be enough to get them through the holidays; they begged the American Idol judge to record an album’s worth of Christmas classics.

“This is absolutely beautiful!! You should totally record a Christmas album!!” one fan wrote. Another added, “It’s beautiful, I will wear mine out by Christmas!!”

Long-time fans will know this isn’t Bryan’s first run at a holiday single. He recorded a twangy version of “Run Run Rudolph” in 2008 for the Country for Christmas collaborative album.

The twangy version of the holiday hit topped the charts at No. 42, the second-highest peak position of “Run Run Rudolph” behind the original version sung by Chuck Berry.

Holiday covers aside, Bryan will release his sixth studio album What Makes You Country on Dec. 8.

The album, which includes single “Light It Up” and title track “What Makes You Country,” hits stores just in time to make it the perfect stocking stuffer for country music lovers.