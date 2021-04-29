Luke Bryan Has Been Forgetting the Words to His Songs 'Quite a Bit'

✖

With over a year off from touring due to the pandemic, Luke Bryan has gotten a little rusty when it comes to remembering the lyrics to his many songs. During an interview on The Tonight Show this week, the American Idol judge opened up about his imminent return to the road, revealing that he's going to have to start practicing.

"I've done a couple Zoom concerts. I'm forgetting the words to my songs quite a bit," he told Jimmy Fallon. "I'm going to have to sit in my music room and go back and listen to... I'm going to have to do a little extra prep because I'm a little out of practice on a lot of this stuff." Earlier this month, Bryan announced his adjusted Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which kicks off July 8. "I've kind of always been a guy that loves to be on the road and loves to be out there with the fans and interacting," he said. "The main thing is, I just think about that moment when I hit the stage."

Bryan's friend Blake Shelton recently revealed that Bryan had given him some advice if he forgets his own lyrics on stage. "I learned this trick from Luke Bryan, because Luke's the worst at going, 'You all sing,'" he said during a recent conversation at Ole Red Orlando. "I was like, 'Man, what?' He goes, 'Man, I can't remember my damn words.' It's easier to have the crowd sing it for you and they think they're part of the concert, really they're just saving his a—."

Tickets for Bryan's tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time at his official website. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for rescheduled shows, and you can see the full list of tour dates below.

July 8 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 10 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 16 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

July 17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

July 23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 31 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf *

Aug 5 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug 6 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 7 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

Aug 12 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 13 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 14 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater *

Aug 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug 21 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 27 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 29 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater *

Sept 3 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept 23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept 30 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 1 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 2 Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center *

Oct 9 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct 14 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct 15 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *

Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater *

*indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates

Dylan Scott on all dates except July 8-18

Caylee Hammack on all dates through August 14

Runaway June on all dates beginning August 19

DJ Rock on all dates