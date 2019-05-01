Luke Bryan Uses His ‘Bad Dogs’ to Invite Fans to His Show at Blake Shelton’s The Doghouse

Blake Shelton hilariously used both his dog, Betty, and Luke Bryan’s dogs, Choc and Boss, to invite fans to see the two superstars perform at Shelton’s newly-opened The Doghouse, as part of his Ole Red restaurant in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Now, Choc and Boss are inviting fans to the show, even though they reveal they are not allowed to attend.

Everybody but these bad dogs are invited to my show at The Doghouse at @OleRedTish on May 23rd. Tickets on sale May 2nd. https://t.co/AgZ7wyHDRP pic.twitter.com/IV2civISkV — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 30, 2019

The first photo shows Choc with a sign around his neck that says, “We stole Dads fone (sic) so we cant go,” while the second one shows Boss with a sign beside him that says, “But you shud (sic) still get tix on sale May 2.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The American Idol judge also captioned the photo, reiterating what the dogs already shared.

“Everybody but these bad dogs are invited to my show at The Doghouse at @OleRedTish on May 23rd,” Bryan wrote. “Tickets on sale May 2nd.”

Bryan will kick off the opening of The Doghouse on Wednesday, May 23, with Shelton taking the stage on Thursday, May 24.

“It’s unreal to me that a spot like The Doghouse exists in Tishomingo,” Shelton said in a statement about his new venue. “Growing up, if I wasn’t outdoors hunting or fishing, I was looking for a stage to play music. The Doghouse is going to be the best place to see all the great talent that exists in this part of the country. I’m excited to get the party started with my friend Luke and support a cause that’s so close to my heart.”

Bryan is a fan of Shelton, both as a fellow artist and as a friend.

“When I found out that Idol was interested in me being a judge, certainly I called Blake, and he’s like, ‘Man, you’re going to love it. It’s right up your alley.’ He spoke of how much he’s enjoying his role with The Voice,” Bryan recalled to Us Weekly. “And he was right. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s a new element in your life. It’s a new challenge. It’s tackling something new, and you learn a lot about entertainment throughout the whole process.”

Bryan will soon kick off his Sunset Repeat Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston serving as his opening acts. Find dates at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Boston Globe