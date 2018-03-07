Luke Bryan Reveals Challenges of Judging ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan is no Simon Cowell when it comes to judging American Idol contestants, but that doesn’t mean he can avoid doling out a few harsh words.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, March 6 alongside fellow Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, Bryan opened up about the judging process, explaining that he was initially wary of delivering not-so-positive feedback.

“It’s a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart, you know, but you have to, it’s what you signed up for,” he shared, though he did note that things got a bit easier after experiencing the sheer number of contestants who audition for the judges.

“I remember our first day on set… and when somebody doesn’t need to make it through, there’s no way around, you’ve got to say no,” Bryan continued. “I’m like, ‘Oh god, I gotta tell ’em no…,’ but then when you learn after 14-hour days of filming, you’re like, ‘No! It’s time to get the next person in!’”

The country star explained that he knows his choices could have a huge impact on a contestants’ life, which admittedly takes a toll on him.

“I mean, I have laid awake… worrying about, ‘Did I make the right decision?’ with some of these contestants,” Bryan revealed. “It’s so critical.”

The singer added, “You don’t expect all the emotions.”

Bryan also had a few things to say about his fellow judges, calling Richie “literally the most genuine, kindest person” and noting that the singer is “like our dad” when he and Perry get distracted.

“He has to rein us back in,” Bryan said.

The 41-year-old also revealed that Perry kept snacks on set to avoid getting “hangry.”

“Katy keeps snacks stashed,” he said, sharing that the pop star’s food of choice was often Ritz crackers with cheese.

“Katy’s gonna be so mad at me when this back,” he joked. “But we can see Katy when it’s snack time – ‘I need my snacks!’ She gets hangry.”

American Idol premieres Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

