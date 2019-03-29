Luke Bryan Admits He Is ‘Very Anxious’ About Releasing New Music

Luke Bryan might be a veteran country music star by now, but he still gets anxious about releasing new music. The Georgia native, who just released his new single, “Knockin’ Boots,” from his upcoming seventh studio album, admits he still gets worried every time he introduces a new song.

“There’s always an anxiety level,” Bryan admitted on Twitter, answering a question by a fan. “You’re very anxious, because you’re wanting to hear feedback from your fans. And the most important thing is that you’re always trying to grow musically, change things and do things a little different because you don’t want to bore everybody with the same stuff over and over.

“So that makes it a little stressful: to see if the fans are on board with the way you’ve changed some things about your music,” he added.

The song, which Bryan introduced by performing it in his living room, helped propel the American Idol judge to start working on his next set of tunes.

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan said in a statement about the song, which was written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turn around I have ever done with a song.”

The Georgia native’s last studio album, What Makes You Country, was released in 2017. That record produced four No. 1 singles, including “Most People Are Good,” which is nominated for an ACM Award. With so much success from the album, Bryan acknowledged it was hard to know when it was time to focus on a new record.

“We have some stuff on my current album that we’re weighing whether we want to [release it as a] single … or not,” Bryan told ABC News Radio. “I’ve been in the studio. I’ve recorded some songs that we’re really, really excited about. I’m writing a lot. I’m excited to be writing.”

In addition to an ACM Award nomination for Single of the Year, Bryan is also nominated for the ACM Awards’ highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

