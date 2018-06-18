Luke Bryan Admits Surprise at His Own Success

Luke Bryan is one of the reigning hitmakers in country music – a fact that might surprise him more than anyone. The 41-year-old admits that his career, which seemed to grow wings after the release of his first multi-platinum hit, “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” in 2011, has far surpassed even his expectations.

“With ‘Country Girl (Shake It for Me),’ you just know you gotta be different and put stuff out, and try stuff,” Bryan shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “You know you can’t sound like everybody else.”

Bryan recalled when voting for Country Music Hall of Fame members was open, and he realized he was tied with Brooks & Dunn, his own musical heroes, for most No. 1 hits.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what the hell have I done? How have I gotten there?’” admitted Bryan. “Cause I would never even have imagined to be around a number like that with Brooks & Dunn. And you just don’t conduct your daily life thinking that way. I have always just woke up and tried to put on the best show I can. And sit down and be focused and write the best song.”

With so many chart-topping singles to his credit, not to mention soaring album sales and sold-out shows, the Georgia native is enjoying being able to reap the rewards of his hard work during the early years of his career.

“It’s just fun being on this side where you can just sit back and be more comfortable in your skin with success,” Bryan said. “You’re more comfortable, and you can enjoy it and take it all in a little more. You don’t feel like you’re chasing your tail as much.”

Stil, that fame comes with a price. When Bryan and his wife attended the CMT Music Awards earlier this month, the singer realized his fame is getting increasingly harder to manage, especially when his security guards advised him to not connect with the fans who stood outside for hours to see the stars.

“Caroline and I got out at the CMT Awards the other day, and the way they had us getting out – it wasn’t really a red carpet where the fans could interact with the artists. You had to run across the street … And I used to run and high five the whole damn street,” Bryan shared. “That was prior to this new crazy world we’re living in too. And guys that are advising me on security stuff they’re like ‘We just don’t like you running, we don’t know what’s across there.’

“We got right in the door and [Caroline] goes ‘I don’t like you doing that. You should have went over there and high-fived those fans.’ And I said, ‘I know. I know. And I’m gonna sit down and we’ll re-figure out the security thing.’”

For Bryan, that’s the biggest downside to his massive success – that he can no longer be as close and personal with his fans as he once was, which became even more evident after the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting

“It sucks that you have to think about [it],” Bryan said. “You just can’t go love and hug on fans like you used to. And I’m sure this time last year, we didn’t have a global security word that meant clear the damn stage … Now we have a word that if I hear in my monitors, and the fans, that’s what sucks about it.”

Bryan is headlining his own What Makes You Country Tour, which for the first time includes several stadium dates. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows at LukeBryan.com.

