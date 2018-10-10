Luke Bryan Announces 2019 Crash My Playa Performers

Luke Bryan has just announced his first wave of performers for his 2019 Crash My Playa – 5th Year Fiesta beachfront festival. Bryan will be joined by Thomas Rhett and Lauren Alaina for the annual event, along with Lynch, who has joined Bryan at his Crash My Playa event for the last five years.

“So excited to have Thomas Rhett and Lauren join us for the first time at Playa,” Bryan said in a statement. “I can’t even imagine doing these shows without Dustin a part of it. This makes five for five!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Getting to kick off the last four years at Crash My Playa has been amazing,” Lynch said of the invitation. “I’ve made so many friends and memories and look forward to going five for five with my big bro Luke!”



“I’m pumped to get down to the beach in January to hang out with Luke and play at Crash My Playa,” said Rhett. “It’s going to be a blast.”

Alaina, who is currently on the road with Lynch, along with Cole Swindell, on the Reason to Drink … Another Tour, can’t think of a better way to kick off 2019.

“I love the beach, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and Dustin Lynch,” Alaina gushed. “I have a feeling this will be a trip to remember, or at least try really hard to remember. Ha! Those boys are crazy. I’m so excited and honored to be a part of it.”

Crash My Playa comes during a busy time for Lynch, who is scheduling both work and fun over the holidays.

“I think this time around I’ll be recording some, no doubt,” the Grand Ole Opry member told PopCulture.com and other media about his holiday plans, which once again include a trip far away. “So, I’m looking forward to that but I’ve got another big trip planned in Asia this year. We’ve decided if we don’t miss a year then we can’t miss a year. If we miss a year then there’s always gonna be the excuse, so me and a couple buddies from college are gonna go to Indonesia and goof off for a little bit, in between recording and being a pirate down at Crash My Playa with Luke.”

Crash My Playa – 5th Year Fiesta will be held at the Barceló Maya in Riviera Maya, Mexico. That resort is already sold out, but four other all-inclusive resorts nearby still have availability.

Additional performers are expected to be announced at a later date. More details can be found at CrashMyPlaya.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter