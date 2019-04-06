Luke Bryan Hints His 2019 ACM Awards Performance Will Be Dangerous

Luke Bryan is among the list of artists who will perform during the 2019 ACM Awards, singing his brand-new single, “Knockin’ Boots” – assuming he doesn’t fall off the stage first.

“Tune in if you want to see a torn ACL live,” Bryan quipped to The Tennessean about his performance, which takes him to the very edge of the stage. “[I’m] really proficient at falling off stages.”

Bryan might be proficient at falling off stages, but he’s also really good at finding hit songs, like “Knockin’ Boots.”

“I heard it and I thought ‘Oh my God, the chorus is ginormous,” he said of the fun tune, written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite. “I didn’t know about the way they delivered the title, but I kept listening and kept listening. I wanted to talk to them about maybe reworking the way I did the hook. But the more I listened, I never thought about it again.”

Bryan might have loved the song, but he credits his wife, Caroline, with pushing him to release it right away.

“She was like, ‘You’ve got to put that out for this summer,’” he recalled. “It’s one of those things where you just hear it and the producer hears and everybody in your world starts hearing it.”

It’s fitting that Caroline urged her husband to record “Knockin’ Boots,” since the song’s message is a bit suggestive.

“I think we all know what knockin’ boots means and if you don’t, you’re about to,” Bryan said. “I think it’s just a fun vibe. I think it’s about a couple and it’s a deal. It keeps the world going around.”

“Knockin’ Boots” is from an upcoming new album, which the American Idol judge admits he doesn’t know when it will be completed.

“It’s such a single-driven situation now, we can put some songs out and then put an album out when we feel like it,” Bryan conceded. “You’re always learning and trying new things, and you’re listening to all forms of music and getting inspired.”

Bryan is nominated for two trophies at the upcoming ACM Awards. The Georgia native is in the running for both Single of the Year (for “Most People Are Good”), and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Boston Globe