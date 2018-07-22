Ludacris Says Carrie Underwood Is ’95 Percent Better’ Following Accident

Carrie Underwood sang “The Champion” with Ludacris at the Radio Disney Music Awards over the weekend, and the rapper says his friend and co-writer on the song continues to improve following her devastating accident in November, which resulted in a broken wrist and numerous facial injuries.

“She’s definitely about 95% better,” Ludacris tells Entertainment Tonight. “She’s very strong. Anybody who has a strong will and is strong-minded, they’ll be able to bounce back.”

Underwood and Ludacris co-wrote “The Champion” with Chris DeStefano and Brett James. The song, which says, “I am invincible, unbreakable / Unstoppable, unshakeable / They knock me down, I get up again / I am the champion,” was used for both Super Bowl LII and the 2018 Winter Olympics, but has an important message for anyone needing encouragement.

“I wanna make sure everybody hears it,” says Ludacris. “Anybody that’s going through any type of struggle, or people who need positive motivation, and an inspiration, that’s literally what this song is about. Everybody is a champion in their minds and in their hearts. Sometimes you go through difficulties, and you have to remind yourself what a champion you are.”

In addition to singing with Ludacris, Underwood also connected with her good friend, and fellow American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, on the red carpet at the Radio Disney Awards. Underwood received the Hero Award, while Clarkson was honored with the Icon Award.

Underwood recently released the video for her latest single, “Cry Pretty,” along with a behind-the-scenes look at how she made the dramatic clip. The song, written by Underwood, along with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, was a perfect way for the singer to return the spotlight, after taking several months away to recover.

“Hillary came in with the title and a few lines and we all just loved it,” Underwood says. “I mean we’re all women in different places in our lives and kind of have all lived different lives and from different places, but we all love music and we all love sharing our heart in our music. Off we went.

“I left that day so excited and feeling so good about and couldn’t wait to get my hands on it, as an artist and also as a producer,” she continues. “So, it’s come a long way since the day we wrote it, but it’s something I’m very proud of.”

“Cry Pretty” is the title track of her upcoming new album, which also marks Underwood’s first turn at co-producing. The record will be released on Sept. 14.

