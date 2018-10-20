Loretta Lynn Returns to Hospital With ‘Some Serious Issues’

[UPDATE, OCT. 20: 6:02 p.m. ET] Loretta Lynn was released from the hospital, according to a Facebook statement posted Saturday evening. Her granddaughter Tayla Lynn also confirmed that Lynn is home.

Loretta Lynn is back in the hospital with “some serious issues,” a family member announced. The 86-year-old country music legend broke her hip earlier this year and suffered a massive stroke last year.

“I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the hospital with some serious issues,” Michael Lynn, a relative, wrote on the Loretta Lynn Facebook page early Saturday morning.

“She needs our prayers right now, and the one thing I do know for sure is that she is a fighter and will not go down easy. PLEASE pray today for her,” Michael Lynn continued. “For official news about her, please read the updates on LORETTA LYNN OFFICIAL.”

Tayla Lynn later wrote on her grandmother’s Facebook page that Lynn is home and the family does not know a “Michael Lynn.”

“Hey guys!!!!!!! y’all know me….Soooooo Many news outlets have picked the story of from MICHAEL LYNN….WE DO NOT KNOW HIM. Why all these dramatic stories were published with him as the source is UNREAL!!!!!!!!! Memaw is at home having herself some pie I am sure 🙂 Love to you,” Tayla Lynn wrote.

According to Billboard, Lynn was forced to cancel an appearance at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event earlier this week. She was set to receive a new lifetime achievement honor.

“Well Y’all, leave it to me to go and get sick on the very night all my friends are getting together to honor me at the CMT Award Show as their Artist of a Lifetime,” the singer wrote. “I can’t believe that I’m not gonna be there tonight in person, but I am watching and I’m there in spirit!”

A family source told Radar Online that Lynn was at a memorial service for her brother, Herman Webb, in August. Webb died in July at age 83.

The source said Lynn was doing well recently, so her return to the hospital came as a surprise.

“It must have just happened today. I know Loretta’s sister Betty is leaving on a cruise and another sister, Crystal Gayle, is going on tour. Loretta appeared fine in August but she was in a wheelchair. She wasn’t wheeling herself around, someone was pushing her wheelchair for her,” the source said.

“She talked and she ate [at the memorial],” the source said. “They played a song of Loretta and Willie Nelson’s at the memorial service. She was very sad about her brother Herman’s passing. They were very close.”

Lynn suffered a stroke in May 2017. In January, her sister, Crystal Gayle, said Lynn broke her hip. However, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lynn was upbeat and said people were surprised she could still perform after her health setbacks.

“I think people thought I wouldn’t come back from that. And they’re really shocked when I tell them, ‘Well, I’m doing good, I’m moving my arms, I’m moving all my parts and I can still sing,’” the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer said. “I wasn’t goin’ to let it stop me. You just can’t sit down and say ‘Hey, take me.’”

Lynn’s most recent album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was released in September.

