LOCASH’s Preston Brust Welcomes Son, Legend

LOCASH’s Preston Brust has a new baby! The singer and his wife, Kristen, welcomed Legend Wilde into the world on Friday, August 10.

“‘My name is Legend Wilde’…and just like that, our hearts have opened up in all new ways,” Brust shares on Instagram, along with a picture of the newborn. “Every map in life needs a Legend. We’re so blessed.”

Preston was en route to a show with his duo partner, Chris Lucas, when his wife went into labor. LOCASH canceled their show and Preston hopped on a plane, arriving just in time for the delivery.

Legend joins two-year-old big sister Love Lily at home, and is a happy addition after Preston and his wife suffered a heart-breaking miscarriage last year.

“At nine weeks pregnant we strolled into the doctor office like reigning champions,” Kristen wrote on her Little Bit Fancy blog. “Been there, grown that. Having a daughter, almost one year old, we knew what the screen would show and we were prepared to fall in love all over.”

Kristen goes on to write how her and her husband dealt with their grief after realizing they had lost their precious baby, and how she grew to love Preston even more after their miscarriage.

“I have learned that my marriage is bulletproof,” she writes. “That the man I married and the name I carry is unbreakable. That man is my hero. There aren’t enough words for what he was and is, and what he allows me to be. Moving forward is hard. It isn’t an even road. He walks that path with me like he carried that baby too. He is healing too. We cried together, we lost together, we create new minutes together. We having matching scars.”

In April, the couple announced they were expecting again, in an adorable photo posted on Instagram.

“With full hearts, we’re excited to announce we have a new roommate movin’ in this #August!” they wrote, sharing a photo of the happy couple and daughter, Love.

Legend’s arrival is just part of a whirlwind few weeks for LOCASH. The duo announced their move from their longtime label, Reviver Records, to Broken Bow, where they just released their latest single, “Feels Like a Party.”

“Landing a new record deal and putting out a new single in the same week is a crazy feeling,” Preston says. “The response thus far has been incredible, especially from our friends at country radio, and to have people that you respect embrace you is the ultimate blessing.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mat Hayward