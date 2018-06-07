Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild Suffers Minor Wardrobe Malfunction on CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

Little Big Town member Karen Fairchild walked the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Wednesday in Nashville in a short silver dress with long sleeves and plenty of ruching, though one aspect of the star’s look was supposed to stay hidden.

Fairchild used social media to reveal that she had suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction in the red carpet, with her nude shapewear peeking out behind her dress on her leg as she posed.

Poking a bit of fun at herself, the 48-year-old captioned the image, “@SPANX for everything,” along with a laughing and hands-raised emoji.

Despite the snafu, Fairchild still looked flawless, accessorizing her metallic look with black high heels and a tiny silver guitar.

The singer was on hand to host the show along with bandmates Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet, with the quartet cracking jokes

The group opened the awards with their new single, “Summer Fever,” performing the danceable track in colorful fashion as Fairchild and Schlapman donned bright sequins as rainbow confetti rained down on the crowd.

“Summer Fever” was written by Fairchild, Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe and Sam Romans, with Fairchild telling CMT.com that the track was made for dancing.

“Jesse had a really cool track, and we were talking about writing something fun for the summer,” she said. “All I remember is that we had the first few lines and then Cary Barlowe goes, ‘We’re about to float that Malibu with that flip-flop attitude.’ We were like, ‘Yes! That’s it.’ We just built towards the chorus, and we kept fine-tuning it. We want to see people dance on this song because it was so much fun to write.”

The song is the first from the group’s upcoming album, which Fairchild revealed is still in the process of being finalized.

“We’re not finished with the record,” she revealed. “It’s just the groove that we’re in. It just keeps coming every week we write these songs.”

Little Big Town also scored a win during the CMT Awards for Group Video of the Year for “When Someone Stops Loving You.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com