Watch Lindsay Ell Cover Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’

Justin Timberlake released his new song, “Filthy,” last week, and the pop track is already climbing the charts. It’s also receiving plenty of covers from other artists, including country singer Linsday Ell, who shared an acoustic version of the song on her YouTube channel this week.

While Timberlake’s version features heavy electronic production, Ell performs with just her guitar, serving her sound with strings instead of bass. She also ends the cover with a short riff, quickly showing off her proficiency with the instrument.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m always excited for new JT music…Here’s my cover of Filthy!” Ell captioned the video. “I’ve been out on the road in the studio a lot. So I hope I’ll be coming to see you guys on the road soon….let me know what you want me to cover next!”

The singer’s skills on guitar are an essential part of who she is as an artist, and Ell has opened for acts like Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and The Band Perry. In 2017, she released her debut album, The Project, which was produced by Sugarland member Kristian Bush.

Ell is gearing up for a busy 2018, as she’s slated to join Sugarland on select dates of their Still the Same Tour, which kicks off in May. She previously toured with band member Jennifer Nettles on CMT’s Next Women of Country tour, and gave a shoutout to both members of the group on Twitter on Tuesday.

“As my producer, @kristianbush changed my life helping me record # TheProject & I got to tour with @jennifernettles on the # CMTNextWomen tour 2 yrs ago,” Ell tweeted. “I’m SO EXCITED @Sugarlandmusic is back together & that I’ll be out on the road with them July 19-Sept 8!!”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Lindsay Ell