Lindsey Vonn’s ACM Awards Dress Has Twitter Seeing Yellow

Skier Lindsey Vonn brought a burst of color to the ACM Awards red carpet when she arrived in a vibrant yellow ballgown with a full skirt and long-sleeved turtleneck top, to present a trophy.

The Olympian accessorized her gown with a slick topknot, letting the gown steal the show as she kept her makeup and jewelry to a minimum. While she looked fully glammed at first glance, the 33-year-old lifted her dress on the carpet to reveal that she capped off her look with a pair of white sneakers, proving that sometimes, comfort is the way to go.

Such a dramatic look was sure to draw reactions on Twitter, and the social media platform didn’t disappoint, offering its thoughts on Vonn’s ensemble ranging from Disney darling to holiday candy.

There were comparisons to Big Bird from Sesame Street.

Others thought of Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

And then there were other, varied opinions, including this one from a Twitter user who had Easter on the brain.

Vonn was on hand to present the award for Female Vocalist of the Year, which ultimately went to Miranda Lambert. Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Reba McEntire were also nominated.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer

