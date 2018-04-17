Lindsey Vonn’s ACM Awards Dress Has Twitter Seeing Yellow

Skier Lindsey Vonn brought a burst of color to the ACM Awards red carpet when she arrived in a vibrant yellow ballgown with a full skirt and long-sleeved turtleneck top, to present a trophy.

The Olympian accessorized her gown with a slick topknot, letting the gown steal the show as she kept her makeup and jewelry to a minimum. While she looked fully glammed at first glance, the 33-year-old lifted her dress on the carpet to reveal that she capped off her look with a pair of white sneakers, proving that sometimes, comfort is the way to go.

Lindsey Vonn killing the game at tonight’s #ACMawards where she presented Female Vocalist of the Year to Miranda Lambert. pic.twitter.com/R2TzkgLRB5 — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) April 16, 2018

Such a dramatic look was sure to draw reactions on Twitter, and the social media platform didn’t disappoint, offering its thoughts on Vonn’s ensemble ranging from Disney darling to holiday candy.

There were comparisons to Big Bird from Sesame Street.

I’m sorry but @lindseyvonn dress reminds me of big bird #CMAawards — Ann (@AnnZuraigat) April 16, 2018

Lindsey Vonn looks like Big Bird. That is all. #acmawards — Courtney (@cmmunson) April 16, 2018

Others thought of Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Does @lindseyvonn look like belle from beauty and the Beast #acm — Aaron wallace (@Wallyref716) April 16, 2018

I think Lindsey Vonn looked like Belle from beauty and the beast — Aaron wallace (@Wallyref716) April 16, 2018

And then there were other, varied opinions, including this one from a Twitter user who had Easter on the brain.

Why is Lindsey Vonn dressed like an Easter Peep? — The Real BennieMac (@BenMcC1908) April 16, 2018

Lindsey Vonn looks like a giant pineapple. #ACMAwards — Amanda Davidson (@adavidson44) April 16, 2018

Vonn was on hand to present the award for Female Vocalist of the Year, which ultimately went to Miranda Lambert. Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Reba McEntire were also nominated.

