Lindsey Lagestee, Dixie Crush Singer and Founder, Dead at 25

Lindsey Lagestee, singer and founder of country music cover band Dixie Crush, has died at the age of 25. According to the band’s Facebook page, the musician passed after being struck by a car on the way to a performance with the group in Chicago.

“Some of you may have already heard the terrible news, but it is with the heaviest of hearts, we sadly share that Lindsey Renee passed away on Monday due to complications from the accident last Friday,” the band’s Facebook statement read. “Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy.”

Lagestee was left in the ICU over the weekend before her passing on Monday. Fellow Dixie Crush bandmember Jim Nonneman added that the young singer was struck by a car on her way to the Chicago club the band was playing at according to Taste of Country.

“She had just parked a couple of blocks down from the club we were scheduled to play,” he told the outlet. “She exited her pickup truck and was making her way to the venue when she was struck by a car.”

Dixie Crush formed in 2015 according to Entertainment Tonight, with Lagestee as one of the founding members. Away from music, she graduated from Midwestern University with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and was a published pharmacist according to her obituary.

“Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience leaving an indelible impression,” the band’s Facebook post states. “Not only would she give an amazing performance, but after every show, Lindsey would come offstage, take time to meet anyone who wanted to say hi, take pictures, and build friendships. Over the past 5 years, the band played more than 250 shows. Like a true professional, it made no difference to Lindsey whether we were playing to 40,000 people at Arlington Racecourse, a few thousand people at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont, a few hundred people at a community festival, or the last 25 patrons at 1 a.m. at a club, Lindsey cherished every moment on stage and put her heart and soul into every song… every performance.”

A funeral for Lagestree will be held on Saturday in Dyer, Indiana. According to Nonneman, many have already reached out to share their stories about the late singer and her talents.

“We have received messages from bands, musicians, friends and fans, with everyone sharing stories of how Lindsey touched their lives,” Nonneman told Taste of Country. “Over and above her amazing talent, every story is about how generous and kind Lindsey was.”