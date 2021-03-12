✖

Leslie Jordan's new album of southern gospel hymns, Company's Comin', will be released on April 2, and the actor gave fans another listen to the project on Friday with the premiere of "Farther Along," which features Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton. Along with the song, Jordan released a music video featuring behind-the-scenes studio footage. "Farther along we'll know all about it / Farther along we'll understand why," the group sings. "Cheer up my brother, live in the sunshine / We'll understand it all by and by."

"Chris and Morgane Stapleton are ‘staple’ treasures of the country music universe and this album would not have been complete without the sweet, appealing harmony of their voices," Jordan said in a statement. "But, in addition to their voices, they bring the sweet, appealing presence of themselves, and I just love them." On Instagram, the 65-year-old posted videos of himself and Chris in the studio and a video of himself wearing a wig and a cowboy hat in an impersonation of the country star.

"It’s really happening, y’all. My single called Farther Along with @chrisstapleton and @morganwithane just dropped," he wrote. "And, I released the album’s full tracklist with the most amazing artists. Yes, even Dolly and Eddie Vedder. You can preorder the album at the link in my bio. I am so so proud right now and it’s ALL BECAUSE OF Y’ALL. Love. Light. Leslie." Morgane commented, "Dreams do come true!! Thank you for letting us be a part of this!!!! ps - who’s that stud in the first video!?!"

Along with the Stapletons, Company's Comin' includes collaborations with Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Eddie Vedder and more. Jordan previously released "Angel Band," which features Brandi Carlile, as the debut single from the album. See the full tracklist for Company's Comin' below.

1. This Little Light of Mine feat. Katie Pruitt

2. meet cute….

3. Angel Band feat. Brandi Carlile

4. Where The Soul Never Dies feat. Dolly Parton

5. somebody touched me….

6. Sweet By and By feat. TJ Osborne

7. In All Things feat. Danny Myrick

8. When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder feat. Tanya Tucker

9. whole world….

10. The One Who Hideth Me feat. Eddie Vedder

11. The Longest Day feat. Travis Howard

12. i’ll fly away….

13. Workin’ On A Building feat. Ashley McBryde & Charlie Worsham

14. Farther Along feat. Chris & Morgane Stapleton

15. last word….