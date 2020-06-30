Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins and More Performing on 'A Capitol Fourth'

The annual Fourth of July special A Capitol Fourth has announced its 2020 lineup and a few country artists are on the bill, with Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins and Brantley Gilbert set to perform on the PBS broadcast. The show will be hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams and will air pre-taped performances without a live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other performers include Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renée Fleming, The Temptations, Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Gonzalez and members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. The broadcast will run for 90 minutes and will pay tribute to first responders and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Black heroes past and present and Wounded Warriors. The annual fireworks display over Washington, D.C. will be covered live during the show.

For health and safety due to COVID-19, we won't be live on the West Lawn celebrating our nation's Independence. But we promise to deliver a 40th Anniversary Special that inspires and excites! Check out the line-up. Who's your favorite artist? #July4thPBS pic.twitter.com/sXjuTk6lBj — A Capitol Fourth (@July4thPBS) June 22, 2020

A Capitol Fourth will air on Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS and will also stream on Facebook, YouTube and pbs.org. The broadcast is one of several annual Fourth of July events that have had to alter their usual plans due to the pandemic, which is currently seeing rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in several states. This year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is using fireworks footage from five surprise displays that will take place across New York City's five boroughs this week in locations chosen to accommodate pyrotechnics and alleviate the need for a crowd, and some cities have canceled their displays altogether.

While Washington, D.C. is still going forward with its fireworks display, Patch reports that the annual National Independence Day Parade has been canceled and President Trump's Salute to America will be scaled back. "President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with the Department of Interior, will host the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse on Saturday, July 4," a White House statement read. "In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our Nation's service members and veterans, the President will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our amazing heritage. The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall."