Lauren Alaina Is Releasing a Book This Year

Lauren Alaina is the latest country artist to add author to their resumé, announcing this week that she will be releasing her new book, Getting Good at Being You: Learning To Love Who God Made You To Be, on Nov. 2, 2021. The book will feature a forward from Alaina's recent duet partner Trisha Yearwood.

"Be sure to BOOK your calendars for November 2nd," Alaina shared on Instagram. "I’m releasing my WRITE of passage, Getting Good At Being You. Can’t wait for you to read it. It’s available for preorder online everywhere books are sold and on shelves in November. Thank you times a million to @trishayearwood for writing the foreword."

Getting Good at Being You takes its name from Alaina's hit song "Getting Good" and will chronicle Alaina's time in the spotlight beginning with her run on American Idol including stories about lost loves, getting a nose ring, battling an eating disorder and grieving a loved one's death. The book's Amazon page shares that it will give readers "practical tips, take-it-on-the-road strategies, and encouragement for your own personal and spiritual growth."

The book will include behind-the-scenes photos from Alaina's career in country music, lists, tips, and strategies to boost your self-confidence and prompts to help you dream big and run toward who you are. It will help readers "speak to yourself with kindness and compassion," "chase the dreams that light your spirit on fire," "cultivate rich relationships with family and friends," "identify self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviors" and "offer forgiveness for yourself and others." Getting Good at Being You is available for pre-order now.

Along with writing a book, Alaina is also branching out beyond music with a starring role in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie Roadhouse Romance, which premieres on the network on Sept. 11. Roadhouse Romance stars Alaina as Lieutenant Callie Jackson, "who returns home after a military tour, expecting everything to pick up right where she left it. To her dismay, her late Grandfather’s BBQ is struggling, and her high school sweetheart has moved on. She has a run-in with Luke (Tyler Hynes), a TV director passing through town, who teachers her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of looking back."

In addition to acting, Alaina will also sing in the movie and will perform her songs "Run" and "What Do You Think Of," both of which appear on the Georgia native's September 2020 EP, Getting Over Him.