Lauren Alaina Reveals Future With Boyfriend, Alex Hopkins

Lauren Alaina is opening up about her future with her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins. The American Idol alum, who has been dating Hopkins for several years, hints their might be a trip down the aisle in their future.

“We have definitely talked about marriage, obviously,” Alaina reveals to Taste of Country. “When you have been together for six years, it’s bound to come up at some point.”

Still, Alaina isn’t in a rush to tie the knot anytime soon.

“We are 23,” she says. “We are pretty young. My parents got married really young and that didn’t work out, but Alex’s parents got married really young and they have been together for 30 years or something crazy, so I guess different strokes for different folks.”

Whether or not the two decide to marry sooner or later, the “Doin’ Fine” singer says plans on staying with Hopkins forever.

“I love him,” gushes Alaina. “He is my best friend. He’s like an actual angel on earth. He’s the most attractive man I have ever seen. Like every time I look at him — I mean, the older we get, the more attractive he gets and I’m starting to be like, ‘Glad we met at 17 because you are way cuter than me.’”

The Georgia native says her hunky boyfriend is also pursuing a career in entertainment, although not in country music.

“[He] wants to be an actor and a model,” she divulges. “He’s doing a lot of commercial work and stuff. You are going to see him in commercials and be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Alex.”

Alaina and Hopkins will have to continue their romance long-distance for now. Alaina is currently serving as the opening act on Jason Aldean‘s High Noon Neon Tour, reuniting her with one of her first tour bosses, when she opened for Aldean and Luke Bryan on their 2012 My Kinda Party trek.

“Obviously he has so many people at his shows, so that’s a really good opportunity for me,” Alaina says. “I’m also really excited because I want to show him how much I’ve grown. I don’t know that he’s seen me onstage since then. I want to be able to thank him for that growth because he set that up for me, teed that up for me to be able to grow and learn how to be on the road and how to be on stage. I’m excited. It’s going to be a really big summer and I’m just really proud. I hope he brings that cute baby to every show.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/laurenalaina