LANCO Drops Two New Songs Ahead of Miranda Lambert’s Upcoming Wildcard Tour

Ahead of their role as the opening act on Miranda Lambert‘s upcoming Wildcard Tour, LANCO just dropped not one, but two new tracks. The songs, “What I See” and “Old Camaro,” will be on their upcoming sophomore album, with “What I See” serving as an official single from the project.

“We had the idea for ‘What I See’ after our bus picked us up in this little random parking lot with just a rundown bar and restaurant,” lead singer Brandon Lancaster said in a statement about the song, which he co-wrote with drummer Tripp Howell, bassist Chandler Baldwin and Jeremy Spillman. “To us, it might have been insignificant as we were just passing through, but to someone, it could be a landmark. This could be the place where someone spent all their Friday nights or had their first fender-bender in high school.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We started talking about all our upbringings, and realized that we all have those places in our own towns that meant something to us whether it’s the football field or just an exit sign,” he continued. “Though insignificant to most, they are part of our stories, so this song shines a light on the idea that ‘there’s more than meets the eye.’”

The reigning ACM New Group of the Year previously released “Rival” from their next record, following their freshman Hallelujah Nights project.

“I think a big thing you discover when you’re an artist, especially going onto the second record, is that your life does change,” Lancaster told PopCulture.com of the song. “You spend a lot more time on the road, or on a tour bus or backstage, and it’s still finding the things that are going on in your life, that also other people can relate to, no matter what anyone’s going through, or what they do for work.

“We were talking one night about things that we felt we were going through,” he continued, “and that turned into a conversation about things we were going through in our life, and realizing that it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from or what you’re doing in life, everyone has a moment where they feel like their back is against the wall and people aren’t rooting for them.”

Lambert’s Wildcard Tour will kick off on Jan. 16. The five-man group will also perform on Brantley Gilbert‘s Kick It in the Ship Cruise, which sets sail on Nov. 4 in Miami, Florida. Find tour dates by visiting the band’s website. Download “What I See” and “Old Camaro” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky