Lady Antebellum Wrap up Las Vegas Residency: ‘We Are Forever Grateful’

That’s a wrap for Lady Antebellum‘s Our Kind of Vegas residency in Las Vegas. The trio, made up of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, played their final show at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater, capping off a run that began in February.

“#OurKindOfVegas will forever hold a special place in our hearts!” Lady Antebellum shared on social media. “We’ve been a band for 13 years now and never would we have thought a headlining Las Vegas residency would be a part of our journey. We’re forever grateful to everyone that came out to a show and can’t wait for the next adventure!! [photo credit: @hodgesusry]”

Scott also reflected on the experience, which far exceeded her expectations.

“It’s hard to believe that this chapter has come to an end. Every touring opportunity we’ve had led us to Vegas and having this residency has been such a milestone in our career,” Scott said in a statement. “Thank you to the Palms and Pearl Theater for the opportunity to perform in a beautiful space and deepening our ability to connect with our audience and each other. It was a bittersweet feeling to step on that stage for the last time…but my goodness has it been a gift and we are beyond grateful.”

Now that Our Kind of Vegas is behind them, Lady A can focus all of their attention on their upcoming new record, which includes their current single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” as well as “Pictures,” which the threesome just released.

“We live in a world right now, especially with social media, where everyone’s lives can look happy and pretty,” Scott said of the new song, which she wrote with her bandmates and Sarah Buxton and Corey Crowder. “We wrote this song to reflect on the reality that things are more complex than that. As good as something might look in brief moments, there are so many layers to who people really are and what’s really going on. I love the juxtaposition of how this song’s lyrics dig in while feeling laid-back and groovy.”

No word yet when their next record, their first on Big Machine, will be released. The trio is also nominated for one CMA Award, for Vocal Group of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Ethan Miller