Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Welcomes Twins

Lady Antebellum member Hillary Scott has given birth to twin girls.

The singer revealed the big news Monday night on Instagram with a photo of the two infants’ beanie hats. Along with the photo, Scott revealed the twins were healthy and that they were born during the early hours of Monday morning.

“Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls,” Scott wrote. “They were born in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2018, and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies.”

The country music star did not reveal any names for the infants, but the hats do feature the letters “A” and “B” on them, respectively. It’s unclear if those are simple identifying marks or if they are the first initials of each child’s name.

These girls are the second and third children for Scott, 31, and husband Chris Tyrrell.

The couple married in 2012 and had their first child, Eisele Kaye Tyrrell, in 2013.

This is a developing story.