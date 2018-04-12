Hillary Scott Gives Update on Becoming a Family of Five After Miscarriage

Hillary Scott experienced plenty of heartbreak before the birth of her twins, Betsy and Emory. The Lady Antebellum singer and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrell, had daughter Eisele, now four years old, in 2013, before Scott suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2015.

When the couple found out they were pregnant last year, Scott admits she was so afraid that the pregnancy would end in another miscarriage, that they were hesitant to even share the good news.

“We were taking it a week at a time. ‘When are we going to announce this news?’ Because I wasn’t sure,” Scott tells PEOPLE. “With Eisele, I carried a certain way. With twins, I mean, I might look five months pregnant by 12 weeks. Who knows?”

Surprisingly, even though Scott was carrying twins, the pregnancy felt much easier than her previous two pregnancies, although she definitely wasn’t immune to bouts of nausea.

“Because that was a long process, it took me a while to fully recover after the miscarriage just because it was physically and emotionally [difficult],” explains Scott. “This time around, I slept a lot.”

Not that it was all smooth sailing. The trio was on their headlining Heart Break Tour, their first comeback since their self-imposed hiatus to work on their own projects, during the early part of Scott’s pregnancy. Thankfully, once Scott hit the stage she did OK, but she admits there were a few times she thought she might not make it.

“You [definitely have] double the fatigue,” Scott recalls. “I was sick in the beginning and it was always right around show time so I had to take anti-nausea medicine that my doctor prescribed me, which thank the Lord for that stuff.”

The 32-year-old always wanted more children, but wasn’t sure after her miscarriage if that would be possible. So when she found out that she was expecting twins, without any fertility treatments, she realized her dream was still coming true.

“It was emotional, because I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going to have as many babies in our house as I hoped we would have,’ ” Scott says. ” ‘It just isn’t in the same timing that I thought it was going to be, but we are going to have our three.’ “

Scott and Tyrell didn’t use any fertility treatments in their quest to add to their family, a fact she made clear on social media when announcing the good news last year.

“Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally,” Scott said. “Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don’t lose hope!”

Lady Antebellum will perform in Nashville on July 4 for the annual “Let Freedom Sing!” celebration. They will hit the road on July 19 for their co-headlining tour with Darius Rucker, Summer Play On. Dates can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/hillaryscottla